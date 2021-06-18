From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth assembly, Shehu Sani on Friday cautioned the National Assembly to distance itself from the amendment of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Acts in the interest of the country.

To Sani, any amendment capable of incapacitating, hinder or inhibit the ability and the capacity of the media to defend Nigerians’ freedom, democracy and hold power to account would be suicidal to the country’s political stability and future.

The human right activist turned politician in a strong-worded seven points statement he signed and made available to the media in Kaduna cautioned that those currently in power should not quick to build a cage for themselves when they are out of power.

According to him, “the National Assembly must not build a monster that will consume our democracy and the institution they represent by amending ACTs of the NPC and NBC and introducing seeds of tyranny.

“Any Amendment that incapacitates or hinder or inhibits the ability and the capacity of the media to defend our freedom and democracy and hold power to account will be suicidal to our country’s political stability and future.

“The National Assembly must not be used as middlemen of autocracy. The Gavel must not be used to suffocate the right to freedom of speech and the press.

“Raw power without a free press is toxic to democracy.

“Those in power who seek to extinguish the right to freedom of speech and expression because of its irritation should be reminded that they are building a cage for themselves when they are out of power.

“When you censor and incapacitate the media, you have extinguished the light that beams on the dark and cruel areas of power.

“The NASS should throw away any amendments to laws that will erect the pillars of fascism in our country”.