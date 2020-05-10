Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Six persons struck by the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Borno but discharged from the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) isolation centre weekend, have recalled chains of health challenges that landed them in the hospital.

Abubakar (other names withheld), one of the six discharged patients revealed to journalists on Sunday at the UMTH isolation centre in Maiduguri how he battled with malaria, dizziness and sour throat before he surrendered himself for Coronavirus test.

“I have treated malaria with different drugs for days. I even took injection until I started experiencing sour throat, breathing problem. I first quarantine myself and submitted myself after 14 days. I was shocked to know I tested positive,” he disclosed.

He said he was however optimistic he would survive the novel virus after isolation despite general belief the pandemic could shorten life. He said they were given different antibiotics at the isolation centre and encouraged by medical personnel to rest, exercise, drink more water and be positive about survival.

Four of the discharged patients are medical personnel of the UMTH.

UMTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof Ahmed Ahidjo said 24 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 two weeks ago but six of the patients have undergone two consecutive tests with their results coming out as negative.

Represented by the Deputy Chairman, Medical Adversity Committee (Clinical services), Dr Sanusi Ibrahim, the CMD said the testimonies of the discharged patients shown COVID-19 is real.

contrary to belief by majority of the people especially in the northeast.

He explained that most of the patients had mild symptoms while some had no coronavirus symptoms but tested positive of the virus, a development which necessitated their admission at the isolation. He also denied claim that the hospital was rejecting patients brought in with COVID-19 symptom. “It is a false claim,” he maintained.

He urged people to observe social distancing and wear face masks when in crowded places.

Borno has 159 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with about 20 deaths according to an update by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday.