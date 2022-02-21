The attention of the Management of The Sun Publishing Limited (Publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and SportingSun newspapers as well as the online version of the newspapers- www.sunnewsonline.com) has been drawn to the circulation of a fake and cloned e-paper edition of the Sunday Sun of February 20, 2022 on some social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram etc with the caption “ 2022 DANGOTE CEMENT PROMOTION START….”

For the avoidance of doubt and to set the records straight, the lead story of the authentic and genuine Sunday Sun of February 20,2022 is “2023 PRESIDENCY: WHY MOVE TO LURE JONATHAN INTO APC’LL FAIL”.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

There is no doubt that the major reason behind the illegal creation and circulation of the said cloned and fake Sunday Sun is to cash in on the goodwill, acceptability, and credibility of the genuine Sunday Sun title to deceive the unsuspecting public and promote the selfish and criminal intents of those behind the criminal act.

In view of the foregoing, we wish to inform the general public that The Sun Publishing Limited is NOT the publisher of the cloned and fake e-paper edition of Sunday Sun of February 20, 2022 with the caption “2022 DANGOTE CEMENT PROMOTION START….”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

We urge and advise our teeming readers, advertisers and the public to be wary of any dealings arising from the said fake/cloned publication as our Company shall not be held liable for any form of liability arising from the said counterfeit Sunday Sun publication.

Meanwhile, our Company is not taking this infraction lightly as necessary steps are being taken in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to unmask the criminal elements behind it and ensure that justice is served.

For the avoidance of doubt and being misled, readers, advertises and the public are advised to subscribe for the authentic Daily Sun, Saturday Sun and Sunday Sun e-papers via https//app.thenewspaperstand.com/publication/daily-sun.

Signed

Obinna Kalu, Esq

General Counsel/Company Secretary

For: Management

Dated this 21st day of February, 2022