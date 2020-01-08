The attention of The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun, SportingSun and Sunnewsonline, has been drawn to the existence of a WhatsApp group/platform bearing the name “Sun girls (sunpaper) group”.

Notice is hereby given to the general public that The Sun Publishing Limited is not the Promoter or Administrator of the above stated WhatsApp group/platform. We are therefore not in any way connected to its existence and administration.

Consequently, anyone who participates or transacts business with the promoter(s) or administrator(s) of the said WhatsApp group/platform does so at his or her own risk.

The Sun Publishing Limited will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action against any person or group found to be behind the passing off of our brand name in any form.

Signed,

Management