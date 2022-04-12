From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) ward executives in Edo North Senatorial District have dissociated themselves from the purported endorsement of the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, for Senate.

This was contained in a communique signed by 24 ward executive members across the district after their meeting in Auchi, Etsako West, on Monday.

Among those who signed the communique were Mr Francis Ozoya (Youth Leader Ward 3, Owan-East), Onaivi Alabi (Auditor, Ward 1, Akoko-Edo), William Patrick (Asst.Secretary Ward 8, Akoko-Edo) and Chief Lucky Agbu, (Chairman Ward 3 Etsako-East).

They said the alleged endorsement was the figment of imagination of Jarret Tenebe who is the state deputy chairman of the APC and Alhaji Abubakar Akhokia, Etsako West chairman of the party.

They further stated that what is being construed as endorsement was only a response to invitation to the 70th birthday anniversary of Oshiomhole by party faithful across the district and nothing more.

‘The only significant thing that could be likened to an endorsement at the event was a motion to zone the senator seat to Etsako West which was resisted by some of the executives present at the occasion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The argument was that you can’t move the senate from Etsako East to West, what about the Owan that last had it between 2007 and 2011 and also Akoko-Edo last had it between 2011 to 2015 while it has been in Etsako since then.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Efforts to challenge the sinister declaration was met with brutality on some party excecutives, including Mrs Oikelomen Alice (Owan West LGA Woman Leader).

‘If what happened at Iyamoh is what have been turned into purported endorsement of Oshiomhole for senate in 2013, then we are surprised.

‘It would be undemocratic for Oshiomhole to fall for this shenanigans because it is the turn of Owan to get the senate seat if at all it will be taken away from the present occupant, Francis Alimikhena from Etsako East”, the communique said and contended that rather than blanket endorsement of Oshiomhole, any interested persons from the district should subject themselves to an open primaries to decide the party’s ticket for senate.’

It stated that those who attended the meeting were drawn from Owan West, Owan East, Etsako East, Etsako West, Etsako Central and Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas of Edo North Senatorial District.