By Henry Akubuiro

His routine as the president’s chief photographer is to present his photos to Nigerians and the world. Probably you have seen many of Bayo Omoboriowo’s photos: portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari and those of the president at functions. With clicks, Buhari’s later-day history is told through his lens.

But a curious impulse to tell the Nigerian story in photos seized his imagination one day, and Omoboriowo (34) journeyed across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to capture Nigeria’s rich culture, history, landscapes, architectures, farmlands and artefacts for documentation and posterity.

Some of these journeys were to troubled spots in the country, including Borno. At one point, he thought he was going to die; yet his love for the nation and drive to make a name kept him going. He also passed through treacherous terrains and lonely nights, but he persevered till the end.

The result of his sweat was a massive photo book measuring 8 meters by 7.8 meters (totalling 60.84 square meter or 654 ft² 87 in²) when closed, and, when opened, it is 15.65metres on its horizontal breadth and 7.8 meters on its vertical length.

No doubt, it was a big feat, which the management team of Guinness Book of Records promptly acknowledged on Thursday, September 30, 2021, as a record breaker: ‘‘We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the largest photo book has been successful, and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!

‘‘You are now eligible for one complimentary Guinness World Records certificate. Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing!”

The replica of the whopper is a 392-page, coffee table book, tourist reference, limited edition, which is easier to carry (measuring 30cm by 30 cm), available for commercial purchase in bookstores nationwide.

Bayo’s record-breaking book was, expectedly, the cynosure of all eyes on the eve of Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The well attended event was graced by President Muhammad Buhari; the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo; The Senate President, Ahmed Lawal; state governors; the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha; the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, among other ministers and dignitaries.

In his speech at the closing edition of [email protected] activities, where the book was presented, and a precursor to the 61st independence anniversary, President Buhari said Nigeria was a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio–cultural diversity which needed to be positively harnessed to forge a greater Nigeria.

“For this diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth requires that we Nigerians consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite us in spite of our diversity, appreciate our individual and collective role in nation–building and forging ahead as a people with a common vision as a strong and indivisible nation.

“For me, this is the key message of today’s activities. Today’s event is anchored on the importance of discovering our great Nation TOGETHER and not discovering it in our individual spaces as we are wont to do. I am sure some of us have gone through the various stands at this venue and as we went through the Discover Nigeria pavilion, we must have been struck with not only the beauty but also the intensity of the common strands running through our culture,” he said.

Excited with the feat achieved by Omoboriowo with Discover Nigeria, the president said “it broadly makes the case why we should always be positive about our country.”

He restated his commitment to bequeath a sustainable democratic culture and an unshaken pursuit of a fair society and to see that Nigeria remained “a country for each and every one of us.”

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was also full of praise for Omoboriowo’s record breaking photo book. “It’s encouraging and an outstanding achievement to have a young man like Bayo Omoboriowo to become a pacesetter and pathfinder to unveil, discover and share our deep cultural heritage, thus opening the door for the world to experience, invest and explore the many opportunities across the 36 states of the nation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“By travelling across the length and breadth of this nation, night and day, through thick and thin, and amidst the challenges, Bayo has demonstrated an uncommon delugence and impressive patriotism.

“The book, Discover Nigeria, which is the outcome of Bayo’s great effort, is a bold achievement that is worthy of celebration and due appreciation. Through the book, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of our country, Bayo has queued into the area of tourism called cultural tourism,” he said.

He restated the commitment of the Ministry of Information and Culture under his leadership to ensure that all Nigeria’s stolen artefacts abroad were returned

Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government, said, in his speech, that, in the course of the one year celebration of Nigeria @60, which ended on September 30, his team had been able to showcase Nigeria’s diversity, in various forms, especially in manufacturing, food, innovation and being together, which was the theme.

He said, “Discover Nigeria chronicles various aspects of our dear country, Nigeria, showcasing a number of breathtaking moments from parts of the country that some of us may not even be aware of.”

As a nation, he noted, that we should be celebrating ourselves, irrespective of the circumstances of our birth, where we come from, because the world celebrates Nigerians over the globe, “because of their outstanding achievements.” He announced 10 categories of awards to 60 distinguished Nigerians for their contributions to nation building.

When a delighted Omoboriowo, draped in the national colours of the country, emerged on the podium, full of smiles, he thanked President Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve and for supporting the book project from inception.

“Nigeria,” he said, “is a beautiful country with huge potentials and I’m glad our efforts in promoting Nigerian Art and Culture to the world haven’t been a wasted effort. Join us to Discover Nigeria; join us to birth a new narrative of a vibrant people and culture.’’

A peek into Discover Nigeria unravels the beauty of an undiscovered African jewel, beginning with a preamble, which tells a brief history of Nigeria, as well as its growth drivers. The book shows, in pictures, Nigeria’s rich arts, culture and festivals across the six geopolitical zones. It also beams light on Nigeria’s future.

Some of the breathtaking photos in this book include but not limited to beautiful Fulani household wares on display in Abuja, an aerial view of the confluence point where the River Niger and Benue meet in Lokoja, the Owu Waterfall, traditional dancers from Plateau State, among others in the North Central.

The rocky terrain and drawings of the Northwest are highlighted in some beautiful pictures subsequently. In this section, you will also find the 50-feet Gabarua Minaret, an ancient piece of architecture dating back to the 1300s. The Lugard Hall in Kaduna and St. Bartholomew Church of Anglican Communion, the first church to be built in Northern Nigeria, will amaze you, as well as the Daura Durba in Katsina State and Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi.

From the Northeast, you will see the enthralling Mayo-Seibe Waterfall in Gashaka, Taraba State; the beautiful Arts and Craft Market in Borno and sprawling farmland in Yobe State. In the Southeast, you will behold the colourful, natural Oguta Lake, Imo State; the National War Museum in Umuahia, the colourful Iyi Nzu Waterfall and Obi Alu-Ofuro Waterfall in Anambra, to mention a few. In the South-south region, you will find the magnificent Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, colonial monuments in Calabar, palm kernel plantation in Rivers, etcetera. Follow Omoboriowo on a trip to the Southwest and see extraordinarily beautiful Lagos in photos, the Olumo Rock of Abeokuta, Idanre Hills of Ondo, and the rusty brown roofs of Ibadan (in Southwest).

Discover Nigeria is one book that presents Nigeria in rich hues — an uncharted paradise.

