Indisputably, music is life and entertainment never goes dry. As agreed by many – old and young, music calls the shot in all industries.

Resolved to contributing his own quota to the growth of the industry, Sheikh waziri, who is the founder of Shakeone Records, has said that there was no going back in discovering and making of talents.

The record label is growing in leaps and bounds, commercializing talents for the benefit of the team.

A record label won’t sail through without joint efforts, and apart from the team workers who are backstage, it takes talents of song artists to give the label its recognition.

Shakeone Records is a record label and music publishing company that managing, producing and coordinating, of songs while also conducting talent scouting and developing new artists.

In order to execute plans as regards music growth, Shakeone records has broaden its spheres by housing artists, and discovering new music talents.

There are a numbers of both upcoming and big record labels that would be rewarded excellence in terms of productivity and talents, but Shakeone records is never to be exempted.

The CEO himself, Mr Sheikh Waziri kick started earnestly with the aim of brainstorming his ideas with talented artists that would bring more success for the record label by adding to the Labels portfolio as whatever success the record Label is awarded for, the team workers would be recognized.

Sheikh Waziri has proven that one shouldn’t settle for just a profession, but try to broaden their skills and be open to welcome new ideas to yield basic freedom and more success.

Most people think a record label owner would strictly run studio affairs and music career, but it is wise to multi task.

The record label is known for all genre of music and hopes to endorse more talented upcoming artists.

Heading a record label comes with alot and consuming, but Shake One record label’s inspiration comes with a total love for good music, God and entrepreneurship.