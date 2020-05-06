Nigerians living in China have thanked the leadership of the House of Representatives and members for rising up against ill treatment and discrimination against Nigerians and other Africans in China, while asking lawmakers to pass the bill before them on the matter.

In a letter to the House of Representatives, Nigerians in China said the lawmakers’ action “not only raised our self-esteem but restored our dignity and renewed the trust of Nigerians in Diaspora on our government.”

They thanked Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila for allowing Benjamin Okezie Kalu, member representing Bende Federal Constituency, to propose a bill against discrimination in China, saying: “The videos circulating in the social media to which reference was made by the House Representative member that proposed the Bill, Okezie Kalu, is a true representation of the ordeal Nigerians and other black Africans in Guangdong, China, are experiencing at the moment.”

They urged the lawmakers to expedite action on passage of the bill: “We, the All Nigerians in China (ANC), wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for the highly commendable resolution adopted by the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the racial profiling, discrimination and general ill treatment of Nigerians and other Africans in Guangdong, China, especially in the past one month, when it was raised to a new height. The bold, worthy, and brave stand taken by the House of Representatives against the injustice towards Black Africans has not only raised our self-esteem, but restored our dignity and renewed the trust of Nigerians in diaspora on our government.

“We specially wish to express our thanks to the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, for standing with the oppressed people of African descent by upholding the bill as a worthy and important one for the safety of his people and that of the entire black race. We, therefore, appeal to you and your colleagues, sir, not to relent in your strive to thoroughly investigate these discriminatory practices against Blacks in Guangdong, China. Our brothers and sisters from all African countries stand with us in commending your effort in your quest for justice and equity for your people. History will never forget the sacrifice you are making for your people.”