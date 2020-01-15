Federal Government has announced the inclusion of three new laboratories to the national yellow fever, measles, rubella laboratory network.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who made the disclosure during a media tour of the National Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja, yesterday, said the three new laboratories were at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), and the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

He said the laboratories would provide primary testing for yellow fever, measles and rubella diseases.

“The teaching hospitals where these laboratories are located will provide leadership, staff, power and water supply as well as other resources they will require to function,” he said.

The official said the NCDC had the mandate to lead the coordination of public health laboratories by ensuring standardisation of testing methods, quality assurance, supply chain management as well as supporting preventive and corrective maintenance.

The NCDC boss said the National Reference Laboratory was working toward full accreditation to serve as a reference laboratory for yellow fever.

“Three years ago, this place was just an empty building, but today, a lot has been put in place and we hope to replicate this capacity across the country.

“We are committed to strengthening our engagement with the media and using their platforms to communicate better with Nigerians,” he said.