By Olanrewaju Ajeboriogbon

The gold fish has no hiding place, so goes the saying. Mrs Toyin Balogun is no gold fish, but for the past 15 years, she has had no hiding place.

Wherever

she goes, the condition of her face and body turns her to an instant cynosure. Immediately she appears anywhere, people just feast their eyes on her. From head to toe, all parts of her body are covered with keloids, a condition in which some skin growth, in a short, narrow stalk, sticks, usually painless and harmless, to parts of her body.

The thing started when she was in secondary school at Lagos Baptist School, Ile-

Epo, Oke Odo, Lagos, she informed. Her body just started itching her, and as she scratched the body, something started developing. She sought orthodox and unorthodox solutions, all to no

avail. Gradually, the thing spread to all parts of her body.

Looking forlorn while narrating her experience at No 12, Anisere Street, Captain Area, Ile-Epo, Oke-Odo, Lagos State, Mrs Balogun said that it started with just a little irritation which developed to what has now covered the whole of her body.

“I

visited several hospitals for help but no solution. A lot of tests were carried out but

the condition did not abate. I even contacted bump removers who demanded

N200, 000 to scrap it away. It was the amount required that made me stop visiting them. I’m told it could be cured, but the cost is killing to a poor woman like me.

“I am a divorcee with three children to cater for. I am the one responsible for their

upkeep. Since their father sent me packing with the children about 10 years ago, he

had not sent one kobo to me for their upkeep. That was when I stopped seeking

medical attention. I’m the one taking care of them- feeding, schooling and other

things.

“What I do for a living? I sell nylons and engine oil. How much do I make? With this

my condition, some people are scared to patronise me. The big problem I have now

is that the something has started taking over my face which may worsen my

situation. Taking care of my children and feeding may become harder. I want kind

Nigerians to help me so that I can live a normal life like other people. Right now,

anywhere I go, people look at me with pity.”

How have her friends been reacting to her condition? She said they have been managing with her but she’s always ashamed to interact with other people because of the way

they look at her.

One of her children, Abibat Balogun said she felt bad about her mother’s condition. “I don’t feel happy when I look at her,” she stated.

Mrs Balogun

could be reached on her telephone number, 08172849247. Those wishing to help could do so by sending financial help to her. Her GTBank account number is

0593537892.