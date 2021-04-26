By Job Osazuwa

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Ondo State, Donald Ojogo, has raised the alarm that “disgruntled elements” were out to blackmail and discredit Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and senior government officials.

In a statement, yesterday, he said the motive of masterminds of the plot was to distract the administration of his boss, especially as it commences the aggregation of his achievements within the first 100 days of his second term.

“Among others, these disgruntled losers and their known accomplices have hatched several devices. This method includes the cloning of official documents, outright fabrication of fictitious documents and concoction of imaginary data and perceived details and linking same to the governor, his immediate family and a few government officials.

“Already, a few of such fake documents have been fraudulently procured and sent to selected media houses in line with the intention of the sponsors of this devious act.

“For the records, the Akeredolu-led administration stands on the tripod of integrity, transparency and accountability. These inspiring watchwords have provided the needed confidence and vigour for the government to thrive on the path of the modest efforts in the last four years plus.

“These virtues were indeed, the reasons sponsors of such plots could not find any incriminating transactions against the government in the build-up to the last elections in spite of strenuous efforts in that regard,” the statement read in parts.

Ojogo stated that the governor has since moved on after the election and remains the pilot of the Ondo State project for the benefit of all without discrimination. He added that Akeredolu believes that elections, the intrigues as well as the activities of players remain confined to the past.

He, however, said that the state government remains unperturbed by the last kicks of the accused, but focused to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.