From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The management of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu (FNHE), has lamented that the activities of a disgruntled staff of the facility was frustrating its transformational efforts.

This is as it said that improvements in infrastructural development, personnel and services in mental health to people of southeast have reached unprecedented levels in the past three years.

Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Monday Igwe, disclosed this at a press conference in Enugu, marking his third year in office on Wednesday. He said that the unnamed person who detested due process and was part of the chaotic old order in the place had relentlessly sponsored faceless, baseless, unverifiable and fictitious publications against him and his administration.

Igwe, however, stated that under his watch, staff welfare was paramount and due process strictly observed, adding that decisions were also taken based on public service rules.

He, therefore, advised any staff that has any issues to route such through the stipulated channels and not taking to social media to rubbish the image of the hospital.

“Prior to my appointment as Medical Director, the hospital was in serious crisis. Labour was at logger heads with Management. The hospital staff belonged to multiple camps and there were much litigation. The crisis culminated into suspension of the outgoing Medical Director before the end of his tenure and appointment of an Acting Medical Director. There was also an alleged assassination of the Head of Nursing Services by some staff who have been discharged and acquitted for this by a competent court. At present, peace has fully returned to the hospital. There is good and cordial working relationship between Management and Labour. No staff is denied of his/her legitimate entitlements,” Igwe stated.

He listed some of the significant positive changes in areas of service delivery, staff and infrastructural developments in the hospital to include the establishment of six outpost stations for community mental health in six of the 15 Senatorial Districts in the zone, procurement of all relevant psychological instruments needed for patients as well as electroencephalogram machine for the management of epilepsy patients.

He added that the accreditation for residency programme which the hospital lost about 21 years ago in the two postgraduate medical colleges had been resuscitated under his leadership.

“The hospital was delisted as a training institution having lost accreditation for more than 2 decades. We paid fees to both National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria and West African College of Physicians and accreditations done in August and September, 2021 respectively. Provision of all necessary infrastructures and manpower were fully done and we ended up getting accreditation for 5 years in each College,” he stated.