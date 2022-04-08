By Brown Chimezie

The National Industrial Court Of Nigeria (NICN), yesterday, ordered Airtel Networks Limited to pay its former employee, Mr. Abdul-Hakeem A. Olasewere, N165,986,419.98 for wrongful dismissal.

Justice J. D. Peters ordered Airtel to comply with the judgment “immediately”.

The sum comprises N100 million as exemplary damages, N60 million as general damages and N1 million as ‘cost of this action’.

The judge also ordered Olasewere to pay Airtel N4,986,419.98 as outstanding balance due on a vehicle loan.

“All the sums of money due and payable under this judgment shall be paid with interest at the rate of 20% per annum from the date of this judgment until final liquidation,” Justice Peters held.

The judge made the orders in Suit: NICN/LA/90/2014 filed by Olasewere through his counsel Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, while Oladapo Adeosun, SAN, represented the defendant.

The claimant averred that he was employed by the Defendant on February 1, 2008 and, based on his performance, rose to the rank of V.P, Operations and Support.

But when he was only two steps away from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the telcos’ management organisational chart, the defendant’s CEO, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, began to remove Nigerian local talents who may in future be considered for CEO).

The claimant said he was subsequently moved to another position, before his contract was unfairly terminated on 24/12/13 without notice.