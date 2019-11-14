A dismissed policeman, Mohammed Sani, on Thursday appeared in a Grade I Area Court for allegedly seizing a wristwatch and a cell phone from a trader and demanding for N50,000 before releasing it.

The police charged Sani, 33, who lives at Mpape area, Abuja, with impersonation, extortion and unlawful seizure.

The Prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Rita Augustine reported the matter at the Mpape Police station on Oct. 31.

He alleged that the defendant seized her wristwatch from her 13-year-old brother on his way to the wristwatch repairman’s place.

Nwaforaku said that the defendant accosted the minor and also seized a Techno phone and demanded for N50,000.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant, who said he was a policeman, later collected N5,000 before he released the items.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 146, 179 and 292 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge, Mr Salihu Ibrahim, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N25,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 18 for hearing. (NAN)