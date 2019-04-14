For children of all ages, it is an Easter season of fun. From April 19 to 21, kids are in for a swell time at a 3-day festival of learning and enjoyment, which will take place at Lekki Special Events Centre, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Tagged: ‘Kids Funderland’ and organized by leading event company, Bavent Street Live, the event is designed to bring all kids together to have fun and also learn.

According to the organisers, the event is also packed with lots of exciting activities that will ensure kids find convenient spots to relax and enjoy maximum fun during this festive season.

Kids Funderland will focus on themed activities like Easter egg hunts, electric dance floor, art and crafts, cartoon characters and a special performance by Dream Catchers Dance Academy.

The activities are planned not just to keep the children entertained but also expose them to educational activities created to ignite interests in a wide range of topics such as coding, graphic design, robotics and web design.

Speaking about the event, founder, Bavent Street Live, Hakeem Condotti, said: “Kids Funderland is an event you do not want to miss. Aside the amazing activities, other highlights at the event are the giveaways.

Families stand a chance to win special prizes; such as shopping vouchers, a weekend stay in a luxurious hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos and an all-expense paid trip to Disneyland in Paris for a family of four. I bet you do not want to be anywhere else.”

Supported by FCMB, Kids Funderland will play host to more than 7,000 guests for three days and tickets to the event are available on Afritickets and baventstreet.live/kf.