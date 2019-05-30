Lukman Olabiyi

A National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Lagos has summoned six parties suspected of involvement in the disregard of a court order stopping last Thursday’s National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Lagos chapter 2019 election in Lagos.

Justice R. Gwandu ordered Ekene Adeola, the Registered Trustees of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ifeyinwa Omole, Ladi Bala, Mrs Abiola Beckley and Mrs Yemisi Adeniran, to appear before the court on June 10, 2019, alongside their lawyers.

The judge warned that their failure to do so would put them in contempt, with its attendant consequences.