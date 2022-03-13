By Christopher Oji

A yet-to-be-identified dispatch rider has been beaten to a pulp at the Sangotedo area of Lagos for allegedly stealing a child

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The stolen child was found and recovered in the suspect’s dispatch box.

It was gathered that the dispatch rider was picked at a traffic when someone overhead the cry of a baby in the dispatch box.

The whistle-blower was said to have raised the alarm which attracted passers-by who rescued the child and pummelled the suspect. They were about to lynch him before he was rescued by security agents.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the case had not been reported to any police station or formation in the state.

He, therefore, called on the parents of the said stolen baby and those who were still holding the suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He said: “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a dispatch rider was caught with a stolen child in dispatch box.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police take appropriate actions.

“Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police investigate the incident.”