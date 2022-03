By Christopher Oji

A yet-to- be- identified dispatch rider was beaten to pulp at the Sangotedo area of Lagos for allegedly stealing a child .

Witnesses said the stolen child was found and recovered in a dispatch box of the suspect.

It was gathered that the dispatch rider was picked at a traffic when someone overhead the crying of a baby in the dispatch box.

The whistleblower was said to have raised the alarm which attracted passersby who rescued the child and pummeled the suspect and were about lynching him before he was rescued by security agents.

However, in a swift reaction, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the case has not been reported to any police station or formation in the state.

He has called for the parents of the said stolen child and those who were still holding the suspect to report to the nearest police station .

He said,” the attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video going viral on social media alleging that a dispatch rider was caught with a stolen child in dispatch box.

“The command wishes to inform the public that the incident said to have taken place in Sangotedo area, Lekki, was not reported at any police station to enable the police take appropriate actions.

“Notwithstanding that the incident was not reported, Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts should be intensified to locate the whereabouts of the alleged dispatch rider and the parents or guardians of the child to enable the police investigate the incident”.