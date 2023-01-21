From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that banks who dispense old naira notes with their Automated Teller Machines in Cross River would be sanctioned.

The Branch Controller, Central Bank of Nigeria Calabar, Glory Iniunam, who stated this during a sensitisation drive across major markets in Calabar at the weekend, expressed worry that banks are still issuing old notes over the counter using the ATM and enjoined those with the old notes to take them back to the bank before the 31st of this month.

“What we are here for is to sensitize the people on the acceptance and the deadline for the new redesigned naira to let them know that as at 31January 2023 the old note will cease to be a legal tender and February 2, 2023 the new note will come to being completely and we are not going to use the old note anymore.

“Any one that has the old note should take it to the bank before 31st January 2023 and get the new notes. “If you are going over the counter we are still giving the old notes the reason being that it is the ordinary people that use the ATMs and we want the money to get into circulation.

“You can still colect the old note from over the counter and use but before January 31, take it back to the bank and they must have received enough so they can give to you.

“IF there is anybody dispensing old notes we are doing spot checks and are going to do another one today, tomorrow and by the weekend. Any ATM dispensing old notes we will make report and there are sanctions for them,” she said.

She explained that those in remote villages and communities without financial institutions across the state, should come together and write to the bank so that POS agents will be mobilised to such areas.

According to her, the essence of the sensitization is to keep people informed on the new naira notes as well as the deadline for the use of the old notes.