Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traditional ruler of Nibo community in Awka South Local Government of Area of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ngene, has protested an alleged invasion of their land by some youths suspected to have operated from their neighbouring Awka community in the same council area.

At an interdenominational service on the disputed land, already levelled with bulldozers by the alleged invaders, the monarch said the trespass on the land was provocative and unwarranted.

He said the disputed land belonged to Umuamam, Umuizuogu and Umuekili villages of Ifite, Nibo and that the people had lived and farmed on the parcels of land which measured about 250,000 square metres until its recent alleged invasion.

The monarch lamented that the community lost property, economic trees and others even as their freshly cultivated farmlands which were partly sitting on the disputed land were destroyed.

He said he had petitioned the state and local governments as well as other relevant authorities about the land dispute with hopes that immediate action would be taken to avoid the situation degenerating into a distasteful situation.