From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Dr. Reuben Atabo (SAN), Counsel to Umma Investment Limited in a case of a land being taken over allegedly without due process of law against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and others, has said that the Defendants had sought for “out of court settlement”.

The SAN, who was represented by Joshua Daniel Rimven Esq, said the case before Justice Hannatu Balogun has been adjourned till June 23, 2022, for final report of settlement.

Rimven told journalists, yesterday, at a State High Court Kaduna, after a court session, that the Plaintiff was against the governor of Kaduna State who was the first defendant in the matter.

“The second defendant is the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Kaduna State, the Olams Grains Company Ltd, then Crown Flour Mills Ltd and Ilella Construction Co.Ltd.

“I’m for the Plaintiff, Umma Investment Limited. The matter came up in court today, normally it should be for the report of settlement… hearing.

However, the parties are discussing settlement out of court but the case is still ongoing up till now, that’s why the matter was adjourned to June 23, 2022, for final report of settlement. If there is no settlement, the case will go into hearing,” he said.