Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Islamic Leader and Vice President General, Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Uhor, has stated that there was no physical structure of a mosque on the disputed land in Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt.

Appearing on a radio programme yesterday in Port Harcourt, Alhaji Uhor said that in Islam, the whole world constitutes mosque and that even the nest of a bird represents a Mosque.

He said that from that definition, whether or not there is a building, the location is a Mosque. “The insinuation that there is a 10-storey building is not true”, he said.

He stated that under the former administration of Chibuike Amaechi, the State government stopped work at the location on two occasions.

Uhor said that the leadership of the Muslim community in Rivers was not responsible for the falsehood circulating about the disputed land in Rainbow town.

He admitted that a State High Court ruled that the disputed land belongs to Rivers Government. Alhaji Uhor said that the Muslim community was not disputing with the State Government, but he noted that the Late Chief Amadi, who sold the land to them claimed that he inherited it.

The Leader of Rivers Muslim Community said that the correct position of things is that Rivers State is a Christian-dominated State, pointing out this should not be an excuse for anyone to promote hatred.

He appealed to Rivers Government for dialogue on the disputed land.