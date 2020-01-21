Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Details emerging from the beheading of Michika local government Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi suggests that Boko Haram fighters turned down an offer of N50 million during negotiators before beheading the Christian community leader, who they abducted in the early days of January, the state CAN chairman, Bishop Dani Mamza has revealed.

Reports say that Boko Haram insurgents killed Lawan Andimi, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Monday.

Andimi was abducted earlier in January when the insurgents launched a foiled attack on Cops village in Michika.

A source told our correspondent that Andimi was allegedly killed by his captors late on Monday.

There had been a video recording circulating days after his abduction. In it, the clergyman was asking, Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to come to his rescue.

“I have never been discouraged, because all conditions that one finds himself is in the hand of God.

“God made them to take care of me. So, the summary of my speech: I am appealing to my colleagues, reverends, particularly my president, Reverend Joel Billy, who is a great man, a man of compassion and man of love.

“He can do all his best to speak to our governor, Umaru Jibrilla (Fintiri) and other necessary agents for my release here,” he had said.

It was not clear why Andimi was killed while negotiations with the insurgent were still ongoing.

Explaining the details in the wake of the beheading of the LGA CAN boss, the state Chairman of CAN, Bishop Dami Mamza said: “The insurgents were said to have demanded £2m (N946m) but were offered N50m, an action which might have infuriated them; they pounced on their victim beheading him.

“Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday.

“Negations were still ongoing when they stopped calling. They were offered N50m but they rejected it.

“They called his wife last week, informing her that they would be beheading him on Saturday but somehow they waited till Monday.

“Also yesterday, Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Lutheran Church was killed in Jereng, Mayo-Belwa area of Adamawa State.

“It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government; we don’t feel like we have a government.”

On the state of security in the country the Adamawa state CAN chairman said: “Right now, I am tensed and every Christian in Adamawa is not feeling safe.

“How can the abduction and killing of two prominent Christians happen almost at the same time?

“On this Boko Haram insurgents, the Federal Government is not telling Nigerians the truth.

“We are still under siege; attacks are going on a consistent basis and the Federal Government cannot continue to tell Nigerians that everything is ok.

“But I will like to ask every Christian in Adamawa State to be consoled in the Lord while we urge the Federal Government to secure the lives of Nigerians.

“But the way I feel right now, is that we are not safe as Christians here in Adamawa State.”

Reacting to the incident, the Adamawa State government described the action of the terror group as barbaric.

The Director-General, Media and Communications to Adamawa State governor, Solomon Kumangar, said: “The government is saddened by the gruesome execution of the pastor.

“Andimi was abducted two weeks ago when Boko Haram fighters stormed Michika town in search of foodstuff and other basic items.”