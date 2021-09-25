From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is uneasy calm in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State over the death of 27-years –old Goodluck Ovieteme in Police custody.

The deceased was said to have been arrested over a robbery incident and attack on a Police Patrol team at Biogbolo in Yenagoa.

A relative of the deceased, Ebitonye Michael claimed that a Police team arrested Ovieteme on Wednesday over a crime he did not commit.

The news on his death in Police custody triggered a protest in Biogbolo as youths took to the streets demanding an answer to the cause of the death of the deceased.

The family of the deceased said their son was killed in Police custody and his body was taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa.

But the Commissioner of Police, Echeng e. Echeng has ordered an investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Bayelsa State Police Command spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat in statement stated that Ovieteme was identified as the mastermind of the attack on a police patrol team during which a Police officer was fatally wounded.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Echeng E. Echeng has ordered for discreet Investigation and autopsy to determine the cause of death of Goodluck Oviekeme aged 27yrs.

“The deceased suspect was arrested in connection with the armed robbery incident that occurred on 21 September, 2021, at Biogbolo, Yenagoa, when hoodlums attacked Police Patrol team, fatally injured Inspector Ugbotor Sunday and carted away his riffle.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that Goodluck Oviekeme was the mastermind of the attack on the patrol team. He was arrested on 22 September, 2021 at about 0300 hours, while in Police custody the suspect was observed to be running high temperature and was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

“The CP condoles with the family of the deceased and assures the general public that investigation has commenced and the outcome will be made public.”

