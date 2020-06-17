Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was disquiet on Wednesday at the Bayelsa Police Command following the alleged killing of seven policemen in Ughelli, Delta State over their alleged involvement in armed robbery operations in the area.

The Policemen turned alleged robbers were said to have been shot dead during a gun battle with men of the Delta State Anti-robbery squad Tuesday night.

It was also learnt that another police sergeant, attached to the State Police Command armoury, was also arrested and transferred to the Headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja over his alleged involvement in the illegal hiring out of guns to criminal elements in the state.

According to investigations the development has caused disquiet in the state command considering the ranks of those involved which are Sergeants and Corporals.

“The reported killing of the seven policemen in the shootout in Delta State is causing uproar at the command. They were reported to have been engaging the armed robbery activities when they engage the Delta Special Anti-robbery squad in a shootout. They were all killed “a source said

Sources at the command said some officers from the Bayelsa State Police Command were in Ughelli to retrieve the bodies of the dead policemen.

However the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan has said he was not aware of any incident of such nature.

Akpan in an interview when told the incident occurred Tuesday night at Ughelli said “to the best of my knowledge I am not aware of such incident”