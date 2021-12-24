From Femi Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is disquiet in the Bayelsa state owned Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area over a directive by the Vice- Chancellor, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo to about 3000 final students to cut short their Christmas and New Year and return to school.

According to investigations Prof Edoumiekumo had in a circular directed the students to cancel the Yuletide celebrations for the project defence starting from Wednesday 29th December 2021.

The decision by the School management has caused confusion for many of the final students, especially those that have travelled outside the state and the country on holidays.

It was gathered that many final year students, who reside outside the state and are holidaying across the country, and in some West African countries may face mass failure if they fail to meet up.

Bothered about the brewing tension, already, stakeholders made up of traditional rulers, parents and sponsors of students at the school have sent a Save-Our Soul message to the Visitor of the School and State Governor, Senator Douye Diri to intervene and prevail on the Vice Chancellor to rescind his directive and allow common sense prevail.

The S.O.S signed by Chief Bob Belekiagh said the decision to recall the final students is not in tandem with the reason for the Yuletide season.

” We call on the State Governor to prevail on Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo to rescind his order and for common sense to prevail over his spontaneous directive that all final year students and lecturers must return to the University to commence their Project defence on Wednesday, 29th December 2021.”

“We, as peace loving stakeholders in the institution, are calling on the Governor to use his good office and the Spirit of Christmas which is celebrated around the world to prevail on Prof. Gowon to immediately withdraw his spontaneous directive and allow the students and lecturers to spend the holiday seasons with their families until early January 2022 when universities across the country will resume.”

“The Christmas Spirit and season is a time of love, giving, family unification, and much more which has been celebrated for centuries. All over the world, people travel to unite and spend time with their family members during the Christmas holiday season. Therefore, to spontaneously demand that students and lecturers return to school in the midst of the holiday season to commence their studies is unconscionable and unchristian-like.”

“Across the country and globally, schools are closed for the Christmas Season and are expected to resume in early January 2022. It is no secret that Nigerian roads are unsafe during the Christmas season. Many families do not even have the financial resources to transport their children back to school within this holiday season as they have made such plans for January 2022. We are calling on the Governor of Bayelsa state, His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri to urgently come to our aid.”