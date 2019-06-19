Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Crisis of confidence and trust has hit elders and leaders of the Ijaw nation over the choice of new executives of the Ijaw National Congress (INC).

INC which is the apex decision-making body of all sons and daughters of Ijaw nation stretching across six states namely Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa- Ibom is in the same mould of Arewa Consultative Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Afenifere.

The choice of the new set of executives has polarised Ijaw elders and leaders over allegations by some people to turn INC to the political arm of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to investigations, many of the elders and leaders were not comfortable with the aspirations of notable PDP bigwigs from Delta State namely former minister of Police Affairs, Chief Alaowei Broderick Bozimo; former PDP Chairman Delta State, Chief Pius Sinebe and Chief P.Y Biakpara to lead the INC.

The same allegations have been raised against Chief Francis Doukpolagha and Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff who are known PDP chieftains but now aspiring to be the vice-chairman of the organisation from Bayelsa State.

In two separate letters of protest to the Chairman of the INC electoral committee, Rear Admiral W.G Yanga (rtd), Chief Nengi James through Gideon Rogers Elebe and Ebinyu Aderigha, said the electoral process and guidelines were being breached to accommodate those anointed for some positions.

James in the letter signed by Elebe while expressing shock that “neither Chief Francis Doukpolagha nor Senator Inatimi Spiff purchased expression for nomination forms within the period stipulated by your published election guidelines” noted that the duo among others was ”surreptitiously allowed by your exalted committee to purchase expression of nomination forms outside the prescribed time and contrary to your published election guidelines.”

In another letter by Aderigha, James called on the electoral body to “reconsider the issues raised in our complaint and accordingly abide strictly by the election guidelines as published by your exalted committee as you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.”

Sources close to the aggrieved aspirants said the INC might be forced to have parallel executives like the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) if the electoral committee led by Yanga refuses to abide by the guidelines it set by itself.

However, in a swift reaction, Yanga said the electoral committee was not bothered about protest letters being written by aspirants.

Yanga in a telephone interview said the protest letters did not affect the electoral committee and those behind the letters knew why they were writing the letters.