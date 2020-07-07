The suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu by President Muhammadu Buhari, has created a disquiet in the Commission’s headquarters.

Magu who is a pioneer staff of the EFCC, was appointed by President Buhari in an acting capacity in November, 2015, following the expiration of the tenure of Ibrahim Lamorde.

Following Magu’s suspension yesterday, the Director of Operations of the EFCC, Mr. Umar Mohammed, stepped in an acting capacity.

Until Magu is recalled or a substantive head is appointed, Mohammed will hold sway as the interim boss of the anti-graft Commission.

When our correspondent visited the Commission’s headquarters at about 3:45pm yesterday, security was beefed up, while the expansive building was almost deserted.

Beside some staff who were seen in few numbers in offices, the usual buzz in the environment was missing. Some staff, were, however seen discussing, though it couldn’t be ascertained the nature of their discussions.

A credible source in the Commission who spoke to Daily Sun on the development, said Magu’s travails started when his disagreement with the supervising Minister of the Commission and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, severally expressed displeasure over the suspended Acting Chairman’s modus operandi.