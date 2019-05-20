Workers hoping for implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage in Lagos State, this month, would have to wait awhile, as the Lagos State Government is reportedly not ready for the task ahead.

There have been unconfirmed reports at the Lagos State Government Secretariat, Alausa, that government was not ready to pay N30,000 minimum wage.

The state gopvernment has reportedly settled for N27,000.

Civil servants within the secretariat said there was no consensus, at the Lagos State Committee on the new N30,000 minimum wage meeting, on Thursday, May 9.

The committee was said to comprise Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and representatives of the state’s Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

It was also gathered that the state initially proposed N25,000, which they later jacked up to N27,000, but Organised Labour in the state insisted on the amount signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After hours of deliberations, it was agreed that the issue be suspended till after the swearing in of the new governor but that the state would pay the leave bonus for all categories of workers, this month, with the hope of commencing the new wage in June.

However, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lagos State Branch, Comrade Olamide Bamidele debunked reports that government had settled for N27,000.

He insisted that no meeting had been held, yet, on the matter. He, however, said the state government tried to negotiate with the leadership of the workers, at a meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, before Buhari signed the new minimum wage into law, but that workers rejected such move.