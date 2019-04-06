Before his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Federation, he worked with the Ministry of Justice, Ikeja, Lagos, between 1978 and 1979, as the Pupil State Counsel.

Between 1989 – 1998, he was a High Court Judge of Cross River State Judiciary. During his time as the High Court Judge of Cross River, he was made the Chairman of Cross River State Armed Robbery and Fire Arms Tribunal and he held the post for three years from 1990 – 1993.

In 2007, Justice Onnoghen played a huge role in 2007 election which saw the late Umaru Yar’Adua emerging as President of Nigeria. He had a dissenting judgment that indeed annulled the presidential election. His position was however a minority judgment.

After being nominated as the CJN by the then Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, he was confirmed by the Senate on March 1, 2017, and sworn in on March 7. Onnoghen’s trials for false assets declaration started when a petition was filed by the civil rights group at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), alleging that he owned sundry accounts.

It alleged the accounts were primarily funded through cash deposits made by himself up to as recently as August 10, 2016, which appeared to have been run in a manner inconsistent with financial transparency and the code of conduct for public officials.

The trial began on Jan. 14 at Code of Conduct Tribunal but Onnoghen was absent.

Also on Wednesday, the National Judicial Council abstained from considering al- legations relating to the assets declaration that were levelled against Onnoghen. On Feb. 11, the council set up a preliminary complaints assessment committee to review the responses given to it by Onnoghen, and Muhammad who is acting in his stead. Onnoghen is accused of fail- ing to fully declare his assets, while Muhammad is facing allegations of misconduct.

The NJC said it reconvened and resolved to constitute into the Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee in accordance with Regulation 17 of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations, 2017.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the resignation of Onnoghen, has vindicated the action of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that events have proven the party and some Nigerians who believe Nigeria first, right. National Publicity Sec- retary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made the comment while reacting to the report of his resignation, said that the allegations against the immediate past CJN were too serious, adding that the President does not act on frivolities.