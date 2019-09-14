Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Security Council on Saturday evening told the public to disregard the circulating “fake audio” of killings along controversial Kaduna-Abuja highway. Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said, those behind the 46- second audio message were trying to create panic in the minds of unsuspecting travelers on the road. According to him, “a fake 46-second audio message warning citizens to avoid the Kaduna-Abuja road because of purported ethnic cleansing is being circulated.

It should be disregarded as a deliberate ploy to incite unrest in Kaduna State. “Security agencies are investigating the source of the malicious audio message. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly. “The Kaduna State Security Council is appealing to all citizens, especially those plying the Kaduna-Abuja Road, to disregard the fake