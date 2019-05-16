Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has called on members of the public to disregard the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The command said in a statement, yesterday, that IPOB remains proscribed and its activities illegal.

Spokesperson of the command, Haruna Mohammed said: “Information at the disposal of the Anambra State Police Command has revealed that the outlawed group, IPOB, is perfecting plans through public announcement and threats in Nnewi and other parts of the state to enforce a sit-at-home order, warning people to stay at home and not to come out for business activities on May 30.

“For the avoidance of doubt, IPOB is still a proscribed organisation, hence, its activities remain illegal.”

Mohammed added that the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura “enjoined Ndi Anambra” to disregard such alleged calls and go about their lawful businesses.”

Dandaura assured the public of adequate security, insisting that arrangements have been put in place by combined security forces in the state to proactively nip in the bud any threat emanating from such groups.

The command, he maintained, would not hesitate to deal decisively with, and in accordance with the law, any individual or groups under any guise that disrupts public peace in the state.