The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that trending social media report of an impending fuel scarcity due to purported refusal by some oil marketers to lift products from depots was false.

The corporation, in a statement, in Abuja, yesterday, by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, appealed to Nigerians to disregard the rumour.

He explained that the tale was fabricated by mischief makers with in- tent to create undue panic in the prevailing sanity in the fuel supply and distribution matrix across the country.