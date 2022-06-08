By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command advised indegines to disregard the voice WhatsApp message of planned invasion of Badagry community, Lagos , by Fulani herdsmen.

There has been a voice WhatsApp message of Fulani planning to attack Badagry. The development has caused serious tension in the community while many people have been moving out of the area.

But in a swift reaction, the police have debunked the rumours saying that it was false alarm and warned those carrying out fake news to steer clear of the state.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin,the attention of the state police Command has been drawn to a viral WhatsApp voice-note claiming that Fulanis have camped in Muhammadu Buhari Estate, Agemowo, Badagry in readiness for a massive attack on Badagry.

“The Command wishes to state in unequivocal terms that the content of the voice-note is entirely false and mischievously designed to cause unnecessary panic within Lagos State.

“It is worthy of note that there is a Police Divison close to the estate – Morogbo Divison. There is also a Police Post next to the estate – Mowo Outpost. Police presence and intelligence gathering in the area is top notch.

“In a bid to be doubly sure that the claims are false, the Divisonal Police Officer of Morogbo, visited the estate again today, inspected the entire facility and had an exhaustive session with the Facility Manager. The outcome of the operational visit lends credence to the futility of the voice-note.

“While all residence of Lagos State are enjoined to disregard the voice-note, they are all assured by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi , that the Police Command in synergy with sister security agencies are fully prepared to nip any criminality in the bud; and would leave no stone unturned in ensuring continued peace in the state”.