PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Bashir Bukar Rimin Zayam, believes that the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of of Party is a right step towards solving problems bedeviling the party.

Zayam argued that the development would make APC stronger ahead of 2023 general elections.

He stated this on Monday in Bauchi while interacting with journalists.

“The timely intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari leading to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party shows that it is the will of God who gave the President the wisdom to dissolve it in order to solve multiple problems crippling the activities of the party and it’s not good to allow the problems to consume the party,” he said.

“The Choice of a serving Governor who was a Secretary of the Party to head the party will make APC members nationwide happy and proud of the timely, bold and courageous steps taken to save the party from imminent collapse and that was the best thing that has happened to the party.”

He advised the Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee to commence immediate reconciliation in order to address disagreements, differences, and disaffection that long existed among various groups and between individuals within the party.

Zayam called on party faithful to sheath their swords and close ranks and rally round the newly constituted caretaker committee members to help in repositioning the party to take her rightful position.