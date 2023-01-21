From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an act of tyranny that would be challenged in court.

The governor, who dared the PDP National Chairman to suspend him or any of the G-5 governors, warned that the resort to despotism by the NWC will not do the PDP any good in the forthcoming general elections.

The Rivers State governor stated this while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area on Saturday.

Governor Wike explained that the reason the dissolution of the Ekiti State working committee would be challenged in court is that there are still members of the PDP who believe in the rule of law and that the party should respect its constitution.

“Let me also use this opportunity to say to Iyorchia Ayu and his team, your dissolving Ekiti State Exco will not help you in any way. Your suspending people will not help you in any way. The battle line has been fully drawn. As I speak to you, we will do everything legally possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal.

He stressed that the Ayu-led NWC resort to tyranny would do more damage to the PDP as far as the 2023 general election is concerned.

“So, don’t think you can threaten people by saying so, so persons have been suspended. Rubbish! Completely rubbish. We are above that level that you think you can threaten anybody, intimidate anybody with whatever illegal decision you have taken.”

The Rivers State governor dared Ayu and his cohorts to extend the despotic tendencies to the G-5 governors and see if they could withstand the repercussion.

“So, we are waiting for you to announce my own and any other of my friend. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep. Will Ayu sleep? Will those his cohorts sleep? So don’t worry, we have the capacity to pay back. We have the capacity to tell you that enough is enough.”

Governor Wike urged the Rivers State electorate in Khana to vote for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, as well as all national and legislative candidates in the 2023 general election in order to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

The governor cautioned the people not to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, who is facing criminal charges for his obnoxious role in the sale of Rivers State government assets by the Chibuike Amaechi-led administration.

“Some people are shameless. A man who colluded with his master to strip Rivers State of its resources sold our gas turbines which were constructed and installed by Dr Peter Odili’s administration. It was sold at the cost of $308 million. So, we have filed criminal charges against Tonye Cole.”

The governor described Cole’s claim that all the flyovers constructed by his administration are mainly in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas as hypocritical since he lives in Port Harcourt.

“Ask him how flyovers did his boss, the former Minister do. It shows you he does not know about governance in Rivers State. His mentor told his people that he was going to construct the Trans Kalabari road. Did he do it? Today, we are on the verge of commissioning the first phase of the Trans Kalabari road.

“Again, we have agreed with Julius Berger to dualise from Emohua to Tema junction. So, ask him rather than siphoning Rivers state government money, what did they do. What has he contributed to the people of the State? Nothing.”

Governor Wike announced that the State government has awarded the contract for the reconstruction of internal roads in Bori in fulfilment of his promise during the recent commissioning of the dualisation of the Bori-Kono road.

Rivers State PDP governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, said the PDP government under governor Wike has performed excellently well.

It is on that basis, Fubara stated, that the consolidation team is soliciting votes from the electorate in order to engender continuity and consolidate the gains made already.

“We are not asking for your votes, for your support without a reason. We are here to ask for your votes because we have performed. Our party has performed, our leader has performed and we are taking up from there. We are not here to say support us because is our own turn, it’s not a business of turn, is a business of performance.”

The Director General of Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, thanked the Khana people for coming out in large numbers to support the new mission of the party which is to deliver Fubara and his consolidation team.

On his part, Dumnamene Deekor stated that there are about 259 political units in Khana and the people are ready to vote massively for Fubara and other candidates of the party.

President of KAGOTE Emmanuel Deeyaah said in the last 24 years that democracy has endured, Khana people have continued to support the PDP. He stressed that the people will show their voting strength in the election because they trust the leadership that has been provided to them.

Rivers State PDP Chairman Desmond Akawor presented the candidates of the party to the electorate, soliciting votes as he handed the party flags to them.

Senator Barinada Mpegi spoke on behalf of the candidates and emphasised that we are proud of the Sakpenwa-Bori -Kono Road that has improved mobility and commerce in the area.