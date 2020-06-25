Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The last may not have been heard on the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) as National Working Committee (NWC) members loyal to suspended national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have resolved to take legal action over the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the national leadership of the party.

However, the dissolution was greeted with wild jubilation by members of the staff already apprehensive of their future with the ruling party amidst the crisis.

The jubilant staff that went into frenzy when the caretaker committee headed by the former National Secretary and current Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, stormed the secretariat, pulled down Oshiomhole’s portraits in all the offices and at the reception.

Reacting to the dissolution, a member of the pro-Oshiomole NWC told Daily Sun in confidence that arrangements have been concluded to seek legal redress over the dissolution, insisting that apart from the none provision of a Caretaker Committee in the party’s constitution, thereally are several lapses in the decisions by NEC.

According to him; “They are actually making more mistakes and I sympathize with with them because PDP will be the biggest beneficiary of their action. Everything they do from now, the opposition party will just go to Court.

“There is no validity in their actions and even if you check our constitution, there is no provision for caretaker committee. NWC is part of NEC and if you dissolve NWC will you also dissolve NEC. The modality of convening that NEC meeting is also fundamentally wrong and faulty. What it means is that the product of that meeting is faulty and cannot stand.

“Again and more importantly, our constitution clearly stated that any member appointed or elected cannot be a national officer. It is wrong to appoint a serving governor to head that committee and that was why Victor Giadom had to resign his membership of the party to contest election in Rivers. It is even worse for an elected political office to head the committee. There are many legal lapses in the decisions taken during NEC. It is however left for the court to strengthen the decision,” he said.

Describing the decision as a humiliation to Adams Oshiomhole, the NWC member said: “Personally, it does not bother me, but despite Oshiomhole’s lapses, was it right to just throw him away like baby with bath water? Could the President have not invited him and accord him the honour of resigning? What did he do to deserve that kind of treatment. He faced a situation that will not allow him to retrace his steps.”

Speaking while resuming formally at the party’s secretariat, the Chairman APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, who arrived in company of no fewer than five other Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said that NWC members have no role to play any longer.

Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat, he paid tribute to the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) for the contributions made in the development of the party, stressing that he is on mission to manage the crisis.

“After being two time National Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.

“I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member. NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision.

“NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit. Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along,” the Yobe governor, who stormed the secretariat with the governors of Kano, Umar Ganduje, Kaduna, Mallam El-Rufai, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Gombe, Inua Yahaya, among others, said.

Commending NEC for rescuing the party, former APC National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, said that it is the best to happen to the party.

According to Izunaso; “What has happened is the best for our party at the moment. Going forward, all hands must be on deck to bring the party back to life. This move by Mr President is what members of the party faithful have been yelling for for over the years.

“Mr President has demonstrated leadership and we are very proud of him and I am happy that this interim committee is made up of credible party members capable of stering the affairs of the party in the next few months until we hold convention for the party to take off on proper footing,” he said.

While setting target for the committen, Izunaso said: “I urge the committee to give us a framework that will include the composition of the party especially whether to retain the current zoning arrangement or to thinker with it.

“This should be its first assignment and after that those that will contest will begin to show interest. I am also sure the most of the positions will not be contested because there is certainly going to be consensus resolutions in most of the zone,” he said.

Similarly, a forum of the Non-NWC of APC has dissolved its executive, hitherto led by Hon Nelso Alapa.

The action followed the desion of NEC meeting to dissolve the NWC at the Thursday meeting earlier. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the acting publicity secretary, Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, said: “the forum was dissolved for leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.”

Also members of the factional state chairmen, who endorsed the dissolution decision, said: “We want to totally align ourselves with the decision of the party’s NEC. We are very disturbed with the spate of Court cases, compromise by the national leadership and several other issues that have destabilized our party.”

Meanwhile, matching words with action, the caretaker committee has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to notify it of the composition of the committee and date for the conduct of primary for the Ondo state governorship election.

While informing the electoral Commission of the composition of a 13-man committee now running the party, the governor Buni-led caretaker committee also settled for July 20, 2020, as date for the conduct the governorship primary.

The Ondo primary election letter were signed by the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee chairman, governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary of the committee Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe.

The letter read: “I wish to please inform your Commission that, the NEC of our great party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the NWC.

“The NEC also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee,, comprising Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger state governor Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf representing Senate, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-west, Prof. Tahir Mamman representing North-east and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth,” the letter read.

On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked the electoral empire to; “kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”