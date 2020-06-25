The last may not have been heard on the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) as National Working Committee (NWC) members loyal to suspended national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have resolved to take legal action over the resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the national leadership of the party.
However, the dissolution was greeted with wild jubilation by members of the staff already apprehensive of their future with the ruling party amidst the crisis.
Reacting to the dissolution, a member of the pro-Oshiomole NWC told Daily Sun in confidence that arrangements have been concluded to seek legal redress over the dissolution, insisting that apart from the none provision of a Caretaker Committee in the party’s constitution, thereally are several lapses in the decisions by NEC.
According to him; “They are actually making more mistakes and I sympathize with with them because PDP will be the biggest beneficiary of their action. Everything they do from now, the opposition party will just go to Court.
“There is no validity in their actions and even if you check our constitution, there is no provision for caretaker committee. NWC is part of NEC and if you dissolve NWC will you also dissolve NEC. The modality of convening that NEC meeting is also fundamentally wrong and faulty. What it means is that the product of that meeting is faulty and cannot stand.
Describing the decision as a humiliation to Adams Oshiomhole, the NWC member said: “Personally, it does not bother me, but despite Oshiomhole’s lapses, was it right to just throw him away like baby with bath water? Could the President have not invited him and accord him the honour of resigning? What did he do to deserve that kind of treatment. He faced a situation that will not allow him to retrace his steps.”
Speaking while resuming formally at the party’s secretariat, the Chairman APC caretaker committee, Mai Mala Buni, who arrived in company of no fewer than five other Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said that NWC members have no role to play any longer.
“I am a team player and I am here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member. NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision.
“NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit. Party will carry all members along especially the leaders of the APC. Many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along,” the Yobe governor, who stormed the secretariat with the governors of Kano, Umar Ganduje, Kaduna, Mallam El-Rufai, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Gombe, Inua Yahaya, among others, said.
While setting target for the committen, Izunaso said: “I urge the committee to give us a framework that will include the composition of the party especially whether to retain the current zoning arrangement or to thinker with it.
“This should be its first assignment and after that those that will contest will begin to show interest. I am also sure the most of the positions will not be contested because there is certainly going to be consensus resolutions in most of the zone,” he said.
While informing the electoral Commission of the composition of a 13-man committee now running the party, the governor Buni-led caretaker committee also settled for July 20, 2020, as date for the conduct the governorship primary.
The Ondo primary election letter were signed by the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee chairman, governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary of the committee Sen. John J. Akpan Udoedehe.
The letter read: “I wish to please inform your Commission that, the NEC of our great party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, June 25, 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the NWC.
“The NEC also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee,, comprising Isiaka Oyetola, Governor Osun from South-west, Ken Nnamani from South-east, Stella Okorete, representing women, Niger state governor Sani Bello from North-central, Dr. James Lalu representing physically challenged, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf representing Senate, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide representing House of Representatives, David Lyon representing South-south, Abba Ari representing North-west, Prof. Tahir Mamman representing North-east and Ismail Ahmed representing the youth,” the letter read.
On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked the electoral empire to; “kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”
