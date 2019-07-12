Rita Okoye

Talented Nigerian Artiste, Beevlingz, whose real names are Bonaventure, Ugbaja Chukwuka, is determined to carve an niche for himself in the fiercely-competitive music industry.

Although a seasonal musician, Beevlingz, has made a commitment to always doll out wave- making songs.

“I started my music career professional in 2016 and dropped my first single titled “Made in China,” produced by Puffy Tee and video shoot by Paul Gambit. Then I did a cover called “London Nigga.” That has been it so far. My songs are always wave-marking. I don’t put out materials often. That’s makes me a seasonal artist. But I would be more frequent this time around. Twice in a year or more,” he told TS Weekend.

The Delta State-born budding artiste also has a new song, titled, “Come Down,” featuring Ycee. He revealed that the issues of distance relationship were what inspired his latest project.

“I featured Ycee, the Omo Alhaji himself because he has that Afro flavour that was needed to spice it up full time.

Come Down is all about distance relationships and everyday life.

It’s about always wanting to be with someone you love but couldn’t always have that chance and when you do it’s only on the weekends.

Like I said, it was crafted out from everyday life of an office worker. It has the elements of life experience in it as well. It’s not really specific, it’s a generalised idea and thought. I find myself in this situation too.”

When asked to mention those he looks up to and silently pray to do a collaboration with, Beevlingz who was DJ for a long while before switching lanes said: “I admire the likes of Tuface Idibia and everyone doing good music out there. I got love for mind-blowing sounds and artists. It’s always a pleasure when the time comes. I will definitely love to have Tubaba on my song.”