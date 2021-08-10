Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu has said that those distracting the party with court cases and defections cannot stop the PDP from having a victorious outing come November 6.

In a chat with Daily Sun, yesterday in his office in Awka, the state capital, Nwobu whose chairmanship position was restored by the Appeal Court recently, described those jumping from one court to the other, and jumping from the party to other political platforms as distracters, whose antics were to sway the party’s attention from the real business on ground, which is to win the November 6 governorship election.

“Notwithstanding myriads of sponsored court cases and defections rocking the Anambra chapter of the PDP, the party is determined, more than ever before, to take over Anambra State. Having stayed out of power for 16 years, the governorship election coming up in November is a veritable opportunity for the party to return to the Anambra Government House.

“Of course, our dear party takes note of distractions sponsored by others, who are visibly afraid of the preparedness of PDP for the coming election. We are not deterred. PDP faithful in Anambra, as well as the state and national leadership of the party are determined that the party will put its flag at the Anambra Government House, come March 17, 2022. Nothing will stop us,” he said.

He further noted that recent appointment of Senator Uche Ekwunife as the chairperson of the Valentine Ozigbo Governorship Campaign Council would be a huge plus to the party’s drive towards reclaiming Anambra from the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

