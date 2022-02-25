By Steve Agbota

A Nigerian flagged Motor Vessel, MV VIGEO ADEBOLA, which was reported to be distressed midstream Federal Ocean Terminal Onne due to operational error has been moved to a safer location away from the FOT Onne Channel, according to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

MV Vigeo Adebola, had a port list on February 10, 2022 due to the fact that it received potable fresh water from a barge and it received all in the port fresh water tank.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The vessel owners were able to correct the list on the February 13, 2022 by transferring some of the potable fresh water to the starboard side in order to have an even keel.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Throughout this period, surveyors from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) constantly monitored the vessel until the operation was completed and the vessel relocated.

It is noteworthy that at no point was the vessel having a negative metacentric height and vessel owners and captains are assured of safety of navigation on the Channel.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, gave the assurance that the agency will continue to work with relevant authorities and stakeholders in ensuring the waterways and channels are safe for navigation.