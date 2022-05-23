From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Kinsmen of Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo have advised him to be fair in the distribution of political positions, especially in the southern senatorial district of the state.

The Kinsmen under the aegis of Unaligned Stakeholders of Anambra noted that the equal spread of legislative and other elective positions would stem the feeling of marginalisation by some communities.

Its Chairman, Chief Nnodim Ewelukwa, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, further stressed that the only way Governor Soludo would build peace and unity, especially in the Anambra South senatorial zone, where he hails from, is to ensure fairness and equity.

Ewelukwa disclosed that the current struggle in All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as it pertains to the Anambra South senatorial zone presents a huge test for Governor Soludo’s sense of justice, fairness and equity.

He remarked that a situation whereby a person from the same Old Aguata Union (OAU) as the governor is contesting for the Senate seat does not augur well for the power rotation arrangement in the Anambra South senatorial zone.

Ewelukwa expressed dismay that after representing the zone in the Senate for 12 years, another candidate from OAU should be aspiring for another term when a particular bloc has not represented the zone.

“It is on record that Anambra South Senatorial District has three distinct constituent blocs, namely the Old Aguata Union (OAU), the Nnewi bloc and the Ihiala bloc.

“The OAU bloc has represented Anambra South in the Senate for 12 years, through Dr Ugochukwu Uba (2003 -2007) and Senator Andy Uba (2011-1019. On the other hand, the Nnewi bloc has also represented the zone for 12 years, through Senator Nnamdi Eriobuna (1999-2003), Ikechukwu Obiora (2007 -2011) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, (2019-2023).

“You can see that after representing the zone in the last 24 years among themselves, it is only fair and proper that OAU and Nnewi blocs should support the Ihiala bloc to represent Anambra South Senatorial zone in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It might interest you to know that among the three persons that purchased APGA nomination forms for the Senatorial ticket, namely Ben Nwankwo (OAU), Chris Azubogu (Nnewi) and Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, (Ihiala), it was Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo that spend his resources and time to lead the Let’s Go South campaign during the 2021 governorship zoning crisis in the state,” he narrated.

In addition, he reminded Prof. Soludo that if the Anambra people respected zoning to elect him into office as governor in 2021, it would not only be unfair but also a grave injustice to the Ihiala people to deny them the opportunity to represent Anambra South in the Senate.

He said: “Ihiala has thrown up an eminently qualified candidate in the person of Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who stepped down for Soludo during the governorship election.

“It would be unthinkable that OAU should occupy the governorship office and still eyeing the Senate position.”

He extolled the principle of even spread of elective and appointive opportunities, maintaining that electing the next Senator for Anambra South from Aguata or Nnewi will be the height of injustice against the Ihiala people.