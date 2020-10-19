Sunday Ehigiator

With its mission to provide Nigerians and by extension, Africa with durable and yet affordable hair extensions, and beauty services, Kachi Beauty brands has continued to empower several distributors, and entrepreneurs with several of its empowerment schemes in the content.

In a recent media briefing by its Founder, Mrs. Ngozijachi Onyeulo, she disclosed that, the beauty brand is “currently running a ‘Distributorship Scheme’ with over 1,000 distributors. The mission is to take over Africa and beyond with our durable and yet affordable hair extensions.

“The Kachi Beauty brand has been empowering people in a number of ways; from offering employment to a training platform for wiggers, hair stylists and young administrators. We have close to 50 persons in our direct employment scheme.

“Also, we have been able to create business opportunities for small scale retailers with our wholesale and sales promotions.

“We are also carrying out our corporate social responsibility by providing in cash and kind to less opportuned but business driven youth within the African continent.

“This has been going on effectively in accordance with the growth of the business. Kachi Beauty brand is empowerment oriented and has been able to provide very high quality hair at prices that encourage resellers.

“The number of people that have benefited from our empowerment are in the thousands. Many people have participated in our affordable sales galore and are doing so fine today in their various businesses. Our products and empowerment schemes have helped them stabilise and they are also replicating same favour to other entrepreneurs,” she said.