From John Adams, Minna

The District Head of the ancient city of Zungeru in Niger state, Mallam Mustapha Madaki, (Madakin Zungeru), and his two wives have been kidnapped by gunmen and whisked away to an unknown destination.

The gunmen said to be about 20 stormed the ancient city at about 1:40am, yesterday, and made their way straight to the house of the Madakin Zungeru, located in the heart of the town, and captured him from the room of one of the wives, Habiba.

The gunmen were also said to have taken away the second wife of the monarch in an operation which his neighbours said lasted only 30 minutes without any resistance from any quota.

A source close to the Zungeru town said the gunmen parked their motorcycles about 500 metres away and moved into the town on foot to carry out the attack.

The abductors were yet to establish any contact with the relations of the victims at the time of filing this report, as all their cell phones were said to be currently switched off.