From Noah Ebije Kaduna

A District Head and some community leaders in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State have been declared missing by security agencies shortly after they attended a dispute resolution meeting in the area.

The Military and Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of some community leaders in the Chiefdom shortly after a successful dispute resolution meeting penultimate Sunday.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The leaders went missing after a dispute resolution meeting on Sunday, during which financial compensation was made for destruction of crops by cattle under the watch of a herder, as reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

“According to the feedback, the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Ayuba Bungon, and others who attended the successful meeting, went missing while traveling in his vehicle. The car was later found vandalized and empty”.

However, the statement disclosed that, “Troops on search-and-rescue missions later that night found the Secretary, and handed him over safely to the Police. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered in the general area in the course of search and rescue.

“Moreover, two other leaders who went missing were reported to have escaped from their captors on Monday and were also found by troops conducting search operations. They were identified as Yusuf Dauda and Gomna Audu.

“The two, according to the military, were confirmed to be in a good state of health and handed over to the Police”.

The statement added that, “Three community leaders are still missing.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with gratitude and urged the troops to sustain the pace of operations.

“The Governor also made an appeal to the Atyap Chiefdom, as well as families and relations of the missing leaders to remain calm, as security agencies continue with investigations and search-and-rescue operations”.