He said the dilapidated nature of the road has brought untold hardship to travellers and the people of Darazo’ alike.

“From our estimate, from Cameroon people travel to Mubi, Gombe, Dukku and Kano they come through Darazo. Same for those coming from Sokoto to Adawaa they have to pass through Darazo

“The road from Darazo to Dutse Tajarin and Gadan Barssirka Tajarin is terrible and we would be grateful if God gives you the opportunity to construct it”

He urged the governor to also complete the Darazo to Gabchiari road linking the area to communities in Gombe.

The District head thanked the Governor for all his support to the people.of Darazo.

He revealed that the Governor had been supporting the people.of Darazo when he was minister of Federal Capital.Terrritory (FCT).

He said Governor Mohammed constructed the Darazo Central mosque which was in a dilapidated State for years as FCT minister nine years ago.

The monarch said over 2000 people worship at the mosque today and thanked the governor for the gesture.