By Christian Agadibe

Divasity, an organization which gives support to upcoming entrepreneurs recently hosted the Award ceremony for the pitch winners of the Future. EN 2.0.

The award ceremony which took place in December at The Business Hub was aimed at boosting the society’s support and appreciation for entrepreneurs, and also reducing the challenges faced by these group of people at the starting phase of their businesses. Prizes worth millions were awarded to participants who showed uncommon zeal in pitching their business ideas at the Future. EN 2.0 main event which took place sometime in July this year.

The first prize, an equivalent of 1.5 million naira went to Maureen Ajaba, CEO of Mebic Organic Integrated Limited, an upcoming organization which focuses on healthy living. Oyinkansola Olupona, co-founder of Peekkie.com, a platform which connects teenagers to professionals and mentors in order to prepare them for future jobs and careers, received an equivalent of 1.2 million naira, while Mercy Uzoigwe went home with 1 million naira’s equivalent. Mercy is the co-founder of Realtracka.com, an upcoming real estate company with a vision to facilitate access to universal real estate.

Among many things, the winners will enjoy a transformation of their ideas into successful businesses with Divasity.com, a co-working space at The Business Hub and free web development and digital marketing from Expression Hour. Speaking at the event, the CEO of Divasity.com, Queen Oduah, expressed gratitude to partners, winners and participants, introducing the Future.EN 2.1 for the upcoming year 2021. According to her:

“The event will hold quarterly and also provide more interesting topics like the Future of Energy.”

Moreover, she expressed optimism in securing greater support for participating entrepreneurs who she believes, hold the key to every nation’s development. Also speaking was the Chief Strategist of Divasity.com and host of Future.EN, Adeola Adebayo, who appreciated the support of all the sponsors, and praised African entrepreneurs for their resilience despite the socio-political and economic difficulties within the region. In his words:

“Given the same resources as entrepreneurs from other regions, entrepreneurs in Africa will definitely do better.”

Adeola also hinted the public of Divasity’s future partnership with The Bulb Africa towards the organization of Future.EN, and urged the government, investors, entrepreneurs, sponsors and others to get actively involved in the programme for the betterment of the nation’s economy.