Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Develompent, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari, is diversifying the mining sector to make it the revenue base of the country as it gradually moves away from oil.

Ogah disclosed this on Thursday, in Jos during a familiarization visit to the National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences. He said the Federal Government is working to make the mineral sector a strong revenue base for the country. The Minister who also paid a courtesy call to the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, said: “As you are aware, the forth revolution which is going to be the mega one is going to be based on minerals. You know that oil is will go and the country will have to rely more on minerals which are found in Plateau State.

“Mining is a key driver of the economy of Nigeria which provides huge revenue generation for government and creation of wealth and job opportunities for Nigerians.”

“Every state is currently keying into minerals because the President in his magnanimity has agreed to give 13 per cent derivation to every state; he has also agreed that the Ministry of Mines and Steel will be the key ministry for the diversification of the economy in the area of job creation and uplifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“We are looking at how to build a robust relationship between states and local governments in the country so that all minerals must attract due royalty and from there the states will be paid their 13 percent derivation which will help in the develompent of the country.”

Ogah urged Staff of the two agencies to work in harmony towards revenue generation and revamping the country’s economy. The Director General of National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos, Prof. Linus Asuquo, said the centre is working tirelessly to control the erosion that wrecks havoc to the topography of the Centre. “So many buildings in the centre are at risk. Efforts made by the Centre to address the problem were not successful. A permanent solution is therefore necessary to protect structures and equipment running into hundreds of miliions of naira from being washed away.”