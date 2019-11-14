Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah said President Muhammadu Buhari is diversifying the mining sector to make it the solid revenue based on that the country is gradually moving away from oil.

Dr. Ogah disclosed this on Thursday during a familiarization visit to National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, Jos said Federal Government is working to make the mineral sector a strong revenue based in the country.

The Minister who paid courtesy call to the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong said: “As you are aware, the forth revolution which is going to be the mega one is going to be based on minerals, you know that oil is going to go and the country is going to relay more on Minerals and the minerals are found in Plateau State.

“Mining is a key driver of the economy of Nigeria which provides huge revenue generation for government and creation of wealth and job opportunities for Nigerians.”

“Every state is currently keying into minerals because the President in his magnanimity has agree to give 13 percent derivation to every state; he has also agree that the Ministry of Mines and Steel will be the key ministries for diversification of the economy in Nigeria for creation of jobs and uplefting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty which you know that the mining sector has that characteristics.