Gyang Bere, Jos
Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah said President Muhammadu Buhari is diversifying the mining sector to make it the solid revenue based on that the country is gradually moving away from oil.
Dr. Ogah disclosed this on Thursday during a familiarization visit to National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, Jos said Federal Government is working to make the mineral sector a strong revenue based in the country.
The Minister who paid courtesy call to the Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong said: “As you are aware, the forth revolution which is going to be the mega one is going to be based on minerals, you know that oil is going to go and the country is going to relay more on Minerals and the minerals are found in Plateau State.
“Mining is a key driver of the economy of Nigeria which provides huge revenue generation for government and creation of wealth and job opportunities for Nigerians.”
“Every state is currently keying into minerals because the President in his magnanimity has agree to give 13 percent derivation to every state; he has also agree that the Ministry of Mines and Steel will be the key ministries for diversification of the economy in Nigeria for creation of jobs and uplefting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty which you know that the mining sector has that characteristics.
“We are looking at how to build a robust relationship between states and local governments in the country so that all minerals must attract due royalty and from there the states will be paid their 13 percent derivation and that will help in the develompent of the country.”
Dr. Ogah said urged Staff of the National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos, and Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences to work in harmony towards revenue generation and revamping the country’s economy.
The Director General of National Metallurgical Develompent Centre, Jos,
Prof. Linus Asuquo said the centre is working tirelessly to control the erosion that wrecks havoc to the topography of the Centre.
“So many buildings in the centre are at risk. Efforts made by the Centre to address the problem were not successful. A permanent solution is therefore necessary to protect structures and equipment running into hundreds bof miliions of naira from being washed away.”
Director General, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geo-sciences, Prof. Hassan Bolaji said they are working tirelessly to harmonise miners in the country for revenue generation.
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden said the state has never received the 13 percent derivation from the mining exploration in the state.
He called on the Minister and the Federal Government to make funds available for the reclamation of the mining ponds in the state which have become death trap for the citizens.
