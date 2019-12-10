North Central Regional Coordinator, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Dr. Ezra Yaksusak said the non-oil sector has proving capacity to sustain Nigeria economy.

He noted that in diversifying the country’s economy, each state has been encouraged to identify a product with value chain for cultivation and Plateau state has identified soyabeans.

Dr. Yaksusak disclosed this on Tuesday during a one day capacity building workshop for farmers in the North Central with a theme:”improving Nigerian soyabeans value chain for increased export” held at Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) attach importance to the develompent and diversification of the non-oil sector of the economy through coordinated strategic enlightenment programmes.

“This is one of such strategic programmes being carried out by the Council in order to increase awareness level of stakeholders’ knowledge and skills in order to promote increase and diversify the basket of Nigeri non-oil export trade.”

Dr. Ezra, who was represented by the Director of Product and Market, Otega Joe Adulugba said Nigeria must tackle the challenges facing farmers and other stakeholders, among which are quality storage, handling and packaging of its products to be a significant player in the International soyabeans marketing in the international market.

Director Technical Services, Plateau Agricultural Develompent Programme (PADP) Mr. Luka Kefas said Government must do everything possible to discourage middle men from hijacking agricultural products from farmers to enable them get value for their products.

He said the non-oil sector of the economy has proven high capacity to sustained the economy of the country and encouraged youths to engage into agriculture.

Mr. Kefas noted that government is making effort to diversify the agricultural sector to provide improve seedlings and morden farming equipments to ease farming in the country.

Gyang Bere, Jos