Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano State have arrested a middle-aged man, Yinusa Abdulahi for engaging in the sales of COVID-19 palliative items diverted from Benue State.

The palliative items, intended to be distributed to the vulnerable members of the public in Benue State during the pandemic,were being sold in a shop at Sabon -Garri Market when they were rounded up by plain- clothed officers.

Speaking during a press conference at the Commands headquarters Wednesday, Kano State Police Commissioner, Habu Sani said that out of a total of 3859 cartons of Dangote brand of indomie noodles diverted by the suspects, 1958 cartons valued at N4,111,800 have so far been recovered from him.

The Commissioner also announced that the police arrested 45 armed robbery suspects within the last six week, including eight kidnap suspects and 14 motor cycle thieves.

According to him, also arrested by his men were 8 suspected drug dealers, 28 suspected fraudsters and 146 thugs which are locally referred to as Yandabas .

The police boss added that within the period under review, they rescued four victims of solitary confinement, four kidnap victims and one abduction victim.

Habu Sani noted that they recovered 10 rifles made up of one AK-47 rifle, two English pistols, four locally made guns, three locally made pistols and 79 live ammunition and cartridges.

He said that they also recovered 13 vehicles, seven tricycles and nine motorcycles saying that they also impounded 914 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be 548 kilogram of India hemp

He said that they arrested four cartons of rubber solution and three Jerry cans containing 25 litres each of liquid substance suspected to be suck and die.

He assured the members of the public that the police in the state were committed to the maintenance peace and order in the state.